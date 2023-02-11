EPL: Mikel Arteta potential lineup that could help his team bounce back against Brentford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League top team will visit the Emirates again today in an effort to atone for their embarrassing loss from the previous weekend.

Mikel Arteta and his team were dealt a new manager bounce when they lost 1-0 in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of Everton at Goodison Park. The Englishman used the perfect combination of strategies to hand the Gunners just their second loss of the 2022–2023 season and their first league defeat since September.

They will now take on an aggressive Brentford team that has been flying high this season. Thomas Frank has his big teams sitting in seventh place, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, and they are vying for the golden opportunity to play in Europe next year.

Since their match against second-place Manchester City on February 15 could be crucial to their title hopes, Arsenal will be anxious about coming away with three points from today’s match.

Arsenal potential lineup:

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

