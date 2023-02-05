EPL: Match Reviews, Golden Glove Race, and Table After Man Utd Won, Arsenal Lost, and Newcastle Draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Match Reviews

Arsenal were victims of the new manager bounce against Everton as they lost 1-0 to the Merseyside club, who appointed Sean Dyche after sacking Frank Lampard less than two weeks ago.

A 60th-minute goal from James Tarkowski ensured that the Gunners would be losing their second game of the current English Premier League season.

Manchester United got a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace after Casemiro was shown a straight red card following a 20-man brawl. The Red Devils were already two goals up and the second goal, which was scored a few minutes before the red card incident, proved vital.

Although Crystal Palace pulled one back, the Red Devils held on resiliently to get a 2-1 win and a vital three points.

Liverpool continued their poor form with an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jurgen Klopp’s men conceded two goals in the first 12 minutes before a goal from Ruben Neves in the second half sealed a historical win for the home side.

Golden Glove Race

There were no significant changes at the top of the list for the Golden Glove race as Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, and David De Gea all conceded on matchday 21.

English Premier League Table

Manchester United’s 2-1 win means they are now comfortably in the second position on the log after Newcastle United played a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Arsenal lost against Everton and this means that a win for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur would reduce their lead at the top of the table to just two points.

