EPL Match review, Table, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after Yesterday’s games

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

In Liverpool’s exciting Premier League game against Bournemouth at Anfield, their recent acquisition for the summer, Alexis Mac Allister, made his home debut but unfortunately received a red card. Despite this setback, Liverpool managed to overpower Bournemouth.

The Cherries had a goal disallowed earlier in the game due to Jaidon Anthony being offside. However, they quickly found success when Antoine Semenyo skillfully shot the ball into the bottom corner of the net after Liverpool made a mistake and lost possession.

Jurgen Klopp’s team found their rhythm in an intense first half and managed to score two goals within just eight minutes.

Luis Diaz equalized by skillfully receiving Diogo Jota’s pass, flicking the ball up, maneuvering around, and striking it into the net.

Newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai then fell down after being challenged by Joe Rothwell near the corner of the penalty area, resulting in a penalty. Mohamed Salah took the shot, which was initially saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, but Salah scored on the rebound.

In the second half, Mac Allister, a World Cup winner from Argentina, who was bought for £35 million from Brighton, was shown a red card for a tackle on Ryan Christie.

However, Liverpool, despite being down to ten players, managed to score a third goal. Szoboszlai’s powerful shot was saved by Neto, but Jota was in the right place to tap it in from close range.

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester united

Tottenham achieved their first victory under manager Ange Postecoglou and after the departure of Harry Kane, with an exciting and well-deserved win against Manchester United.

Before the match, there were protests against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC. However, Postecoglou received an enthusiastic welcome and once the game started, Spurs displayed a vibrant attacking style that is characteristic of the Australian manager.

Spurs and United had many opportunities to score in an unpredictable match. However, it was Pape Matar Sarr who finally broke the deadlock and scored a goal from close range, just four minutes into the second half.

After a game filled with numerous chances, Spurs secured their victory in front of their enthusiastic home fans after 83 minutes. Ivan Perisic’s cross deflected off Ben Davies and went into the net with the help of Lisandro Martinez.

Throughout the match, both teams came close to scoring. Spurs hit the woodwork twice in the first half with shots from Pedro Porro and a deflection from Luke Shaw. Antony from United also hit the upright, while Spurs’ new goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, made a superb save against Casemiro. Bruno Fernandes, unfortunately, missed a golden opportunity by heading wide when faced with an open goal in the first half.

There were also penalty appeals from both sides. One for a handball by Cristian Romero and another when the Spurs defender appeared to be brought down by Martinez. However, it was ultimately Spurs’ more aggressive attacking mindset that made the decisive impact in the game

Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle

The defending champions, Manchester City, showed their dominance once again by defeating a strong Newcastle United team. Many considered Newcastle as contenders for the title, but City quickly reminded them who the top team is.

Julian Alvarez’s incredible goal in the first half secured another victory for City in the Premier League. Despite Newcastle’s effort, they struggled to create significant scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Phil Foden showcased his creative brilliance for Manchester City in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne, who will be sidelined for up to six months due to a recent hamstring surgery.

The talented English playmaker not only assisted Alvarez’s goal but also generated several opportunities in the second half. Unfortunately, Erling Haaland missed a golden chance by shooting wide.

Newcastle effectively competed with City in the midfield and unsettled the home crowd with their physical style of play. Foden and Rodri both endured some rough challenges.

However, it was in the attacking third where Eddie Howe’s team fell short. This was unexpected considering their impressive five-goal performance against Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

EPL Table

Top Scorers

Top Assist

Clean sheets

Osho123 (

)