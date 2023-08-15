EPL Match review, Table, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after Yesterday’s game

Manchester united 1-1 Wolves

Raphael Varane scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the 76th minute of their opening game of the new Premier League season against Wolves. Despite facing limited threats from Erik ten Hag’s team, it was Bruno Fernandes who made an excellent pass to Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the penalty area, leading to the crucial play.

The defender on the right side skillfully controlled the bouncing ball towards the goal area, near the six-yard box. Varane, being taller than Nelson Semedo, jumped above him and scored with a header.

Despite experiencing a recent change in their manager, Wolves showed great resilience and performed exceptionally well under Gary O’Neil’s guidance in his debut game. The outcome of the match was quite unfair for them.

O’Neil was penalized for his protests during a late penalty claim, while United managed to secure a fortunate victory.

In the last moments of the game, United’s debut goalkeeper Andre Onana avoided punishment for colliding with Sasa Kalajdzic while attempting to catch a cross, despite not touching the ball.

Before this incident, Matheus Cunha had a chance to give Wolves the lead when Pablo Sarabia’s pass found him unmarked near the far post. However, despite setting himself up, the Brazilian struck the ball against the outside of the goal frame.

Just before halftime, Cunha attempted a low shot that missed the target, and Pedro Neto fired a straight shot at Onana. Varane’s final goal decided the outcome of the match, while Fabio Silva made two attempts at scoring, but they were saved as Wolves pushed for an equalizer.

The discussion about the specific gameplay strategies and combinations that could have been worked on during that time is open to debate. It is important to acknowledge that Wolves’ previous manager, Julen Lopetegui, played a role in preparing the players and helping them navigate the uncertainties of the summer.

Cunha performed exceptionally well in various aspects of the game, such as his ability to track back, make runs from deep positions, and create space. However, as a striker, his primary responsibility is to score goals. Unfortunately, he missed Wolves’ best opportunity to score, despite positioning himself correctly when Sarabia delivered a low cross to the far post.

Goal-scoring has been a persistent challenge for Wolves, and it is a crucial problem that O’Neil needs to address amidst the various issues at Molineux.

