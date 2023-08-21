SPORT

EPL Match Day 2 Team Of The Week As Man United & Chelsea Both Suffer Defeat Away From Home

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read

The second week of the English Premier League lived to billing with some very thrilling performances in the mouth watering fixtures.

Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest all enjoyed so really great wins over the weekend.

Big spenders, Chelsea were left shell shocked after West Ham United thrashed them at the London Stadium hours ago. Man United were exposed by Tottenham Hotspur while Newcastle United couldn’t win anything against Pep Guardiola’s treble winning team as they suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Full Results

From the 9 matches played across the weekend, here are the best XI players picked across all the teams.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

GOALKEEPER:

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

DEFENCE:

Pelvis Estupinian (Brighton), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest), Christian Romero (Tottenham)

MIDFIELD:

Solly March (Brighton), Phil Foden (Man City), Pape Sarr (Tottenham)

ATTACK:

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Mbeumo (Brentford), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ROM 2-2 SAL: Belotti’s Outstanding Display Explains Why He Is A Contender For Serie A’s Golden Boot

11 mins ago

Video: Caicedo Equals Unwanted Record After Chelsea Debut

20 mins ago

LALIGA: Table And Match Reviews After All Sunday’s Matches In Spain

25 mins ago

Video: CAF Champions League: We Will Beat Remo Stars In Ikenne

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button