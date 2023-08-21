EPL Match Day 2 Team Of The Week As Man United & Chelsea Both Suffer Defeat Away From Home

The second week of the English Premier League lived to billing with some very thrilling performances in the mouth watering fixtures.

Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest all enjoyed so really great wins over the weekend.

Big spenders, Chelsea were left shell shocked after West Ham United thrashed them at the London Stadium hours ago. Man United were exposed by Tottenham Hotspur while Newcastle United couldn’t win anything against Pep Guardiola’s treble winning team as they suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Full Results

From the 9 matches played across the weekend, here are the best XI players picked across all the teams.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

GOALKEEPER:

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

DEFENCE:

Pelvis Estupinian (Brighton), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest), Christian Romero (Tottenham)

MIDFIELD:

Solly March (Brighton), Phil Foden (Man City), Pape Sarr (Tottenham)

ATTACK:

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Mbeumo (Brentford), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

