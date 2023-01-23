EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United beat 3-2 by Arsenal in the Premier League game last evening. Erik ten Hag’s men were disappointed with a 3-2 loss by Arsenal at Emirate Stadium.

Therefore, in this article, we will take a look at Manchester United’s three upcoming games which may see them drop Crucial points in League games.

Manchester United VS Crystal Palace.

Again, Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League game. Erik ten Hag’s men could drop Crucial points to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. I think, with Teamwork and an attacking line, Crystal Palace can draw or beat Manchester United in the Premier League game. The match will be played on Saturday, 4 February.

Manchester United VS Leeds.

Erik ten Hag’s men host Leeds United in the Premier League game. The match may determine whether Manchester United can Overtake Newcastle United in the League or not. However, Manchester United will be hoping to emerge victorious when they welcome Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Again, Manchester United will be back in action when travels to Leads United in the Premier League game. The match will be one of the most entertaining games as both sides wl battle to maintain their position in the Premier League. Therefore, the match will be played on 12 February.

