EPL: Manchester United’s Next Five Fixtures Could See Them Drop Out Of Top Four

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are currently in third place with teams like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on their tail in fourth ab fifth place respectively. If Manchester United should drop points in their next five games, they could drop out of the top four spot. Here are Manchester United’s next five games.

Manchester United Vs Leeds United

ManchesterUnited might grab all three points against Leeds United mainly because they haven’t seen a managerial replacement yet. Leeds United will cause a lot of trouble for Manchester United. We saw how Manchester United struggled without Casemiro in their last game against Crystal Palace and even against Arsenal it will be a tough game.

Leeds United Vs Manchester United

After facing Leeds at Old Trafford on Thursday, Manchester United will face Leeds United at Elland road on Sunday. It won’t be easy for Manchester United to grab all six points against Leeds United. Leeds United might have the advantage at Elland road.

Manchester United Vs Leicester City

Despite being in their worst form, Leicester City still has what it takes to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. Actually, Leicester City are gradually gaining momentum as we’ve seen in their recent games. They might grab all the points against Manchester United or go home with a point.

Liverpool Vs Manchester United

DespiteLiverpool’s poor form, Anfield will always be a tough place to face them because of the atmosphere and its reputation. Liverpool might actually get back to their best before this encounter as players would have returned from injuries.

Manchester United Vs Southampton

Of all the teams Manchester United will face in their next five games, Southampton seems to be the easiest as they are seated in 20th place and haven’t had an attacking return in their recent games. This should be an easy pass for Manchester United but Southampton might actually end up having a say.

RLupdates (

)