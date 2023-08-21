EPL: Manchester United’s Next 3 Games That Are Likely To See Them Go On A Losing Streak

Manchester United were defeated 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend. It was a close game, but luck was not on United’s side. Both teams got off to a fantastic start, but Spurs came the closest when Pedro Porro hit the crossbar with a strike. Manchester United had their own chances to take the lead, but both Bruno Fernandes and Rashford failed to convert.

Tottenham made a quick start in the second half, with Pape Sarr scoring his first goal for the club to put the home side ahead. United attempted to equalise later on but were unable to capitalise on their opportunities yet again. It became even worse when Lisandro Martinez diverted Ben Davies’ scuffed strike into his own net, giving Ange Postecoglou his first win as Tottenham manager. The defeat has dropped them to 12th place in the league.

Looking at some of United’s upcoming games and how they played in their first two games, it’s easy to conclude that they could suffer more defeats. Looking at Manchester United’s next three games, they are likely to suffer more defeats.

As shown in the figure above, they will host Nottingham next, followed by a trip to the Emirates before facing the blazing Brighton team. These are the clubs that have demonstrated in recent weeks that they have what it takes to beat Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag has a lot of work to do to get his squad in order before these three games, because if he doesn’t, they will continue to lose points.

