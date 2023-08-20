EPL: Manchester United Next Opponent That Could See Them Suffer Another Defeat & Drop Crucial Points

Tottenham Hotspur handed Manchester United their first defeat of the new season this evening, in what was an abject performance by Erik Ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils came into the game off the tail of a disputed 1-0 win over Wolves in their first encounter, seeking to secure another victory. They started well, with the majority of possession, but their ability to convert chances has always been a weakness.

Tottenham, on the other hand, appeared to have everything planned out. They allowed United to enjoy possession while making it difficult for them to penetrate their defence. Their strategy ensured the game ended goalless in the first half. They then had a fast start in the second half, taking the lead after only four minutes of play thanks to Matar Sarr.

United stepped up their game in response, but they were still unable to penetrate Tottenham’s defence. Their inability caused them to lose all three points as the host were able to double their in the final minutes of the game thanks to an own goal from Lisandro Martinez.

Looking at Manchester United’s next opponent, they may suffer yet another setback and lose key points in the title battle. Their next game will be against Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday.

Given how Nottingham performed against Arsenal, this game will undoubtedly be difficult for them. Erik Ten Hag has failed to determine his best XI, which has caused them to suffer in their first two games. If nothing is done, Nottingham has a good chance of beating United. One man to keep an eye on is Nigerian star Awoniyi, who has been on fire for Nottingham since the start of the season, scoring back-to-back goals against Arsenal and in their most recent win against Sheffield United.

Thanks for reading this article and let's know what you have to say concerning this article.

