EPL: Managers That Could Take Chelsea Out Of Poor Their Run If Potter Is Sacked

Chelsea’s critical Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium ended in a dismal tie. The team led by Moyes put on a strong performance and deserves to leave the game with a point.

In the first few seconds of the first half, Felix’s superb finish gave Chelsea the lead. The advantage didn’t last long since Emerson tied the scoring for West Ham against his former team.

Questions have been raised about the future of Graham Potter at Chelsea after another dismal performance from his players. However, there are some top managers that could take Chelsea out of poor run if Boehly decides to sack Graham Potter.

In the similar vein, if Chelsea decides to axe Graham Potter, I suppose Zidane and Tuchel would be the right hires. Both managers have performed incredibly well in Europe’s top division, making them ideal candidates for Chelsea’s potential rebuild.

