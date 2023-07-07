EPL: Man United’s 2023 Preseason Fixtures in full

Erik ten Hag and his entire Manchester United squad and backroom staff has reported back to begin their 2023 preseason tour.

The United team has been spotted at the Carrington and new signing, Mason Mount, is expected to link up with his new club at the United States.

The Red Devils has never been to the United States for the last five years but after a successful debut campaign at Old Trafford, that witnessed the club put an end to a six year trophy draught. Erik ten Hag intends to lay a strong foundation ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United will not just be visiting the United States this summer.

However, they will begin their pre-season campaign against old enemies Leeds in Oslo at Norway before playing against Lyon in Edinburgh. They will then jet off to the United States, before rounding off their campaign in Dublin against Athletic Bilbao.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s take a look at Manchester United’s 2023 preseason tour in full.

12 July | Leeds (Oslo)

19 July | Lyon (Edinburgh)

22 July | Arsenal (New Jersey)

25 July | Wrexham (San Diego)

26 July | Real Madrid (Houston)

30 July | Borussia Dortmund (Las Vegas)

5 August | RC Lens (Manchester)

6 August | Athletic Bilbao (Dublin)

