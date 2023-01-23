EPL: Man United Next’s 3 Games That Should Keep Their Top-4 Hopes Alive

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of 2023 on sunday when they lost 3-2 to Arsenal in the Premier League. The Red Devils did their best but Arsenal striker Nketiah’s controversial goal sent United crashing out at the Emirates Stadium.

United are 4th, 6 points behind 5th placed Tottenham Hotspur but need to get back to winning ways if they are not to drop out of the top 4. Looking at the next 3 games I am confident that they will win all 3 games and we will get 9 points.

Below are United’s next three league games:

Looking at their three opponents, none of them can match United right now. 12th-placed Crystal Palace are struggling right now and are no threat to United.

Compare their latest performance below and judge for yourself;

The two meetings with Leeds are easy games for the Red Devils. United have a strong record against Leeds and are favorites for both games.

See the photo below for a head-to-head record;

This is a big opportunity for United to get back on track and boost their chances of a top-four finish. If they prepare well, they will win these three games.

