EPL: Man City’s Next 3 Games That Could See Them Drop Points

Manchester City are currently battling to overtake Arsenal in the Premier League table, but the City side will face a tough challenge in the coming weeks.

This article looks at the next three matches that Manchester City could drop points after playing. Check it out below:

Tottenham – Manchester City

Manchester City will visit Antonio Conte’s side on February 5, 2022. Manchester City have struggled against the big teams this season and looked unlikely to win this match.

The recent introduction of Danjuma at Tottenham could pose a major threat to Pep Guardiola and his team.

Manchester City and Aston Villa

Manchester City faces No. 11th place Aston Villa on February 12. Pep Guardiola’s men have a rich history of beating Villa, so we’re believing they will win the game.

Arsenal – Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s biggest test in the coming weeks will undoubtedly come against Arsenal on February 15. Arsenal are currently the most in-form team in the English Premier League, so it will be difficult for City to open them up.

Below is a snapshot of the race.

