EPL: Man City’s next 3 games that could see them become EPL leaders

Manchester City will be looking to get back on track in their English Premier League title race as they’ll be looking to gain maximum points in their upcoming games.

Photo credit: Getty Images

If Manchester City manages to win all their next 3 matches, they could be leaders of the English Premier League.

Arsenal vs Manchester City

The Cityzens would go up against Manchester City on the 15th of February. This match promises to be keenly-contested as both teams are in great form, however, Arsenal seems to be slacking these days.

Going into this game, Manchester City seems to be the favorite to emerge as winners.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

The Cityzens will play Nottingham Forest on the 18th of February. Forest are currently fighting to keep their form, as such, it would be hard for them to beat the Cityzens.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Manchester City will face another struggling side Bournemouth on the 18th of February, 2023.

Judging by the quality of Pep Guardiola’s men, they’re likely to triumph once again in this game.

Photo credit: Google Images.

