EPL: Liverpool’s Next 2 Games That Could See Them Drop Crucial Points & Out Of The Top 4 Race

Liverpool’s chances of finishing in the top four suffered a huge blow after Wolves’ 3-0 victory over them last weekend. Due to the defeat, Liverpool now sits in 10th place with only 29 points from 20 games. It appears that the Liverpool team isn’t trying very hard to contend for a top four spot now that the league is already in its second phase.

Their recent performances have been appalling, and I know the fans are beginning to worry that their team won’t be able to compete in the champions league next season. To make matters worse, the Reds’ next two league games will be against two tough opponents, and I doubt if they would win them.

Let’s take a look at the teams they’ll be facing in their next two games;

As seen in the photo above, their next league game will be against Sean Dyche’s Everton. The new manager has helped his team return to winning ways after defeating league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

Everton’s performance against the Gunners was outstanding, and it is something that the Liverpool team should be worried about. This game will definitely be difficult, and if Liverpool are not careful, they may lose more points, which will not be good for them at this time.

Following their match against Everton, they will face Newcastle on February 18th, a team that has not lost a league game since August. And, shockingly, the defeat came against Liverpool at Anfield, where the score was 2-1. The Magpies will be out to exact their vengeance and put Liverpool to the sword. Another reason Liverpool may lose this game is that Klopp is likely to rest some of his key players because Liverpool will host Real Madrid three days after facing Newcastle.

