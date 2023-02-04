EPL: League Table, Top Scorers And Clean Sheet Table After Saturday’s Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier league actions for Match Day 22 on Saturday has finally come to end as the likes of Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool and Newcastle were all in action.

Arsenal travelled to Merseyside to take on Everton at Goodison Park and a goal by Tarkowski in the 60th minute sealed a 1-0 win for the host in what was Syne Dyche’s first game in charge of Everton.

Man United were also in action and played host to Crystal Palace at Old trafford by 16:00 BST. A penalty scored by Fernandes and a nice team goal scored by Rashford put Man United 2-0 up in the second half. However, a red card shown to Casemiro made it uneasy for the Red devils’ and Palace pulled one back. But Man United held on to a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool on the other hand took on Wolves at the Molineux stadium by 16:00 BST. It was another day to forget for Klopp’s men as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Wolves.

Newcastle concluded premier league actions for Saturday when they played host to West ham by 18:30 BST. Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 3rd minute for Newcastle but Paqueta drew West ham level in the 32nd. The game eventually finished 1-1 at full time.

League Table

In the table, Arsenal remain league leaders on 50 points after 20 games and are 5 clear of Man City. Man United also leapfrogged Newcastle into 3rd place and are 8 points behind Arsenal. The table is shown below.

Top Scorers Table

There was no major change in terms of players who are real contenders for the Golden boot being that Erling Haaland and Harry Kane were not in action on Saturday. However, Marcus Rashford did move higher up in the rankings after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace. The table is shown below.

Clean Sheet Table

With Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle all conceding goals in their respective games, David De gea, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope all failed to keep clean sheets. However, David Raya kept a clean sheet following Brentford’s 3-0 win over Southampton. The table is shown below.

