This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp could be missing four first-team stars for tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the St James Park

The likes of Calvin Ramsey, Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate are all unlikely to feature. While Arthur could find his into the matchday squad after recovering from a thigh problem.

In any case, Klopp is likely to make alot of changes to the side that secured a win against Everton in the Merseyside derby where the Roberto Firmino, Virgil Van Dijk and Diogo Jota all made their returns to the team..

Van Dijk is in with a chance to be reintroduced into the centre of defence alongside Joe Gomez with Joel Matip the most likely to make way

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are under no pressure to lose their spots on the left and right side of defence Reece.

With Thaigo Alcantara still out with an injury, youthful midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic will be paired in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, while Cody Gakpo who opened his goal scoring account against the Toffees will start on the left with Darwin Nunez in a more central role & Mohamed Salah on the right.

See the full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)