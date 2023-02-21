EPL: Jorginho recent performances for Arsenal shows why he made a right decision in leaving Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorginho left Chelsea to join club rival Arsenal, in the recent January transfer window and his performances ever since has been incredible.

In Arsenal’s last victory against Aston Villa, Jorginho was named the man of the match after his brilliant performance in the game.

However, the Italian stated the reasons why he left Chelsea to join Arsenal, Jorginho: “I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project, things come to an end”.

“I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me, I loved their ideas”.

This just shows that he made the right decision in leaving Chelsea because they did not include him in their future project.

Jorginho will be missed by many Chelsea supporters after all the great things he did for the club.

