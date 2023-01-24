EPL: I Like What I Saw – Redknapp Hails Gabriel Jesus’ Replacement At Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has hailed Gabriel Jesus’ replacement at Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah, according to a report released today by the DAILY POST.

Photo of Harry Redknapp

Credit: DAILY POST

It will be recalled that Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Premier League match played on Sunday where Nketiah showed an outstanding performance in the match, as he replaced Gabriel Jesus who was injured during last World Cup in Qatar. Nketiah was the hero on the night, scoring twice.

Based on the report, the former Tottenham manager, Redknapp commended the performance of Nketiah against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to BetvVictor, Redknapp said “the lad deserves loads of credit for his performance on Sunday”. He noted that people were worried about Arsenal after it was clear that their main striker, Gabriel would spend a lengthy period on the sideline.

He added that “Nketiah movement in the box was fantastic, making both finishes look easy. The second especially, that’s a sign of a natural finisher”, based on the report.

However, Gabriel Jesus, who was the main man for Arsenal’s No.9 role, failed to find the back of the net in five games played before the World Cup break. More so, he was injured while playing for his country against Cameroon in the last World Cup in Qatar. According to the report, “Gabriel is expected to remain on the sideline for at least three months”.

