EPL: How The Table Will Look Like If Manchester City Is Ducked 15 Points Like That Of Juventus.

Manchester City is currently second on the league table but, things could quickly turn sour for them if found guilty of breaking numerous financial rules following 4 years of investigation after all the success that Pep Guardiola has brought to the club.

Recall that earlier today, An English Premier League Statement Read, “Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules following 4-year investigation into their dealings”.

Recall that similar scenario happened in Italy where the Old Lady, Juventus, was ducked 15 points.

If such should be the fate of Manchester City or if found guilty, their possible sanctions include points deductions or even expulsion from the league, The Times reports.

If they are ducked 15 points, this is how the premier league table will look like.

Arsenal will still be at the top of the league with 50 points from 20 games while Manchester United will now climb to second position with 42 points from 21 games.

Newcastle United will now move to 3rd position with 40 points from 21 games while Tottenham Hotspurs will move to 4th position with 39 points from 22 games.

In the 5th place will be Brighton and Hove Albion with 34 points from 20 games while Brentford will now move to 6th place with 33 points from 21 matches.

In the 7th position will be Fulham with 32 points from 22 games while Manchester City will now fall to 30 points from 21 games.

Chelsea will still keep to their 9th position with same points as Manchester City, 30, but with inferior goal difference while Liverpool will keep to their 10th position with 29 points from 20 matches.

