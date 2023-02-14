SPORT

EPL: How The Table Looks Since Ronaldo’s Exit From United Shows The Team Is Better Without Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There is absolutely no doubt that Manchester United have been a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old Portuguese legend left Old Trafford after his famous interview with Piers Morgan in the closing days of November, 2022.

However, it is not a coincidence that things have been better for Ten Hag’s team since Ronaldo left the club in November.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last year, Manchester United have picked more points than any other side in the Premier League. It is quite surprising that even the current league leader, Arsenal, couldn’t match their level of performance since the turn of the year.

Manchester United have played a total of ten games without Cristiano Ronaldo – winning seven, drawing two, and suffering a defeat once.

Though, it would be quite harsh to blame Ronaldo for United’s poor start to the Premier League season. However, we can’t possibly overlook how much the team has achieved without the talented forward.

SportCorner (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Shows That He Plays Better With Mbappe Than With Just Neymar

6 mins ago

Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed

14 mins ago

Fans react after Coman refused to celebrate his goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

22 mins ago

PSG 0:1 BAY: PSG’s Awful Display Today Debunk Claims Of Their Capabilities To Win The UCL Title

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button