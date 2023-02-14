EPL: How The Table Looks Since Ronaldo’s Exit From United Shows The Team Is Better Without Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There is absolutely no doubt that Manchester United have been a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old Portuguese legend left Old Trafford after his famous interview with Piers Morgan in the closing days of November, 2022.

However, it is not a coincidence that things have been better for Ten Hag’s team since Ronaldo left the club in November.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last year, Manchester United have picked more points than any other side in the Premier League. It is quite surprising that even the current league leader, Arsenal, couldn’t match their level of performance since the turn of the year.

Manchester United have played a total of ten games without Cristiano Ronaldo – winning seven, drawing two, and suffering a defeat once.

Though, it would be quite harsh to blame Ronaldo for United’s poor start to the Premier League season. However, we can’t possibly overlook how much the team has achieved without the talented forward.

