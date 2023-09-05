EPL: How Man United Should line up with the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat against Brighton

Manchester United is going head-to-head with Brighton In the Premier League next. The Reds will be In action when they take on Brighton after the international break.

Therefore, reports show that Manchester United’s new signing, Sofyan Amrabat will wear number four Jessy. Also, Sofyan Amrabat could be available in the Premier League after the international break. The Morocco international has completed signing for the Reds Devils. Also, Man United confirmed the signing of a new number 4.

For that, we will take a look at Manchester United’s strongest lineup featuring Sofyan Amrabat who could face Brighton In the Premier League next.

The Reds Devils will be looking for consecutive wins in the Premier League against Brighton. Here we take a look at Manchester United’s possible lineup.

Manchester United: Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Goalkeeper; Andre Onana should line up as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Defensive Line; Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could line up as back four forces against Brighton.

Midfielders; Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, and Fernandes should line up against Brighton.

Attcking line; Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund should line up against Brighton.

Opinion: What are your thoughts?

