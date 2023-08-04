EPL: How Chelsea May Lineup Against Liverpool After Signing Axel Disasi

Chelsea’s lineup for the EPL match against Liverpool on Matchday 1 is generating buzz following the signing of Axel Disasi. The French defender’s addition brings depth to the backline, giving Pochettino more options to shape his defense.

In the heart of the defense, Disasi could partner with Thiago Silva, forming a solid center-back duo. This combination offers a blend of experience and youthful energy, potentially bolstering Chelsea’s defensive resilience. With Reece James and Ben Chilwell operating as full-backs, their overlapping runs could add an offensive dimension.

Pochettino’s midfield pivot might consist of Enzo and Gallagher, offering a mix of ball-winning and distribution skills. Ahead of them, Christopher Nkunku’s creativity could be complemented by Nicolas Jackson, whose movement and link-up play can trouble Liverpool’s defense.

The signing of Disasi might lead to a 3-4-3 formation, allowing Chelsea to stay compact defensively while still posing an attacking threat. This formation could see Disasi slotting into the back three alongside Silva and Rudiger, providing cover and a chance to distribute from deep.

Despite Disasi’s arrival, Pochettino might opt for caution, using him off the bench initially as he adapts to the team’s style. Chelsea’s new defensive depth adds excitement to their lineup strategy, promising an intriguing clash against Liverpool on Matchday 1.

ThousandWords (

)