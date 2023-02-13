EPL: How Arsenal May Not be the League Champions at the End of the Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal started this season on a brilliant ground, defeating the league giants like Chelsea, Liverpool and others to prove to the world how capable they were to lift the league titles this season, several seasons since they were able to achieve such feat, significantly during Sir Arsene Wenger’s era.

However, looking at the two most recent matches played by the Gunners and their horrible displays, the Premier League trophy may have slipped from their hands already without them knowing.

After suffering an unprecedented defeats against Arsenal and holding an embarrassing 1-1 stalemate against Brentford last weekend, their next league match against Manchester City won’t be an easy one as many would have said.

This is especially as City are the closest rivals they have in the titles race and at the same time, their two recent unimpressive displays have the morales of the Mikel Arteta side while on the other hand City have apparently had their spirits boosted as a result of their latest win against Aston Villa.

Surdhiq (

)