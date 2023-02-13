SPORT

EPL: How Arsenal Is Expected To Lineup Against Man City On Wednesday

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s last three games in all competitions have seen them drop points, and the last one was against Brentford in the Premier League, where they played 1-1 amid controversy from the VAR. Most fans, however, believe that Arsenal have themselves to blame as a result of their sloppiness in attack as well as defense.

Manchester City, on the other hand, worked hard in their last game against Aston Villa and finished the game strongly to gain all three points and get closer to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League standings. By scoring three goals by halftime, the hosts did better than their recent outings. However, after making a number of personnel adjustments, Aston Villa gradually re-entered the match, scoring a consolation goal and rattling the crossbar. Even so, City is only three points off the leaders going into the top-two game on Wednesday. 

How Arsenal is expected to lineup on Wednesday

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Trossard, Nketiah, Saka

Trossard had exactly the impact you’d want from the bench in terms of the goal he scored against Brentford on Saturday. Arsenal fans would agree that it is not something Arsenal has had before without attacking impetus on the bench, but he’s done enough to start against Man City on Wednesday given the fact that Martinelli has not been at his best the past few games. 

Anything less than a win for the Gunners would be considered a loss, but they must start on the front foot against the defending champions.

