EPL: He’s not doing enough – Agbonlahor on Man Utd’s £85m star

Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former captain of Aston Villa, has instructed Erik ten Hag to omit Antony from the Manchester United starting XI.

In the heavyweight matchup against Arsenal on Sunday, he suggested that the Dutch coach start Alejandro Garnacho instead.

After Michel Olise’s free kick in stoppage time offset Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal, the Red Devils were ultimately forced to settle for a draw.

After slowing down a move in the first half, Bruno Fernandes and Antony got into an argument. Antony was acquired from Ajax for £85 million last summer.

With 20 minutes left in the second half, the Brazilian was replaced by teenage Argentinian star Garnacho.

Agbonlahor pointed out that Antony is exhibiting many of the same flaws that Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s record signing, struggled with.

He told talkSPORT: “Watching Antony last night, he doesn’t do enough for me. He wasn’t happy when he got dragged. He’s giving me Pepe, who used to be at Arsenal vibes.

“He does tricks, doesn’t really beat a player. They need Garnacho to start against Arsenal.”

