Haaland, a Norwegian striker who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022, currently holds the record for most goals scored in the 2022/23 Premier League season. He is currently favored to win this season’s Premier League golden boot. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, would have won the Premier League golden boot in seven seasons if he had scored 22 goals. This season, he still has 19 Premier League games to play.

Haaland has already surpassed the number of goals scored by golden boot winners in 2018/19, 1997/98, and 1992/92, even though the 2022/23 premier league season is only half over. Keep in mind that Aubameyang, Salah, and Sadio Mane won the premier league golden boot with 22 goals in the 2018/19 season, while Haaland only needed 19 games to match this record.

Haaland, on the other hand, has scored more goals than any Premier League golden boot winner since 1992/93, 2006/07, 2008/09, or 2010/11. He could become the player to score the most goals in a single Premier League season if he continues to score goals frequently. He could eventually surpass Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who both scored 34 goals in a single Premier League season.

