EPL GW24: Match Review, Table, and Highest Scorers After Rashford Scored Twice Against Leicester

Match Reviews

Chelsea’s woes were further compounded by relegation strugglers Southampton on matchday 24 as the Blues lost 1-0 to the team ranked 20th on the English Premier League table.

After James Ward-Prowse’s impressive free-kick goal, Graham Potter’s side couldn’t break Southampton’s resolve and they fell to another loss. They are currently occupying the tenth position on the log.

Arsenal came from 2-1 down to beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday. The Gunners looked like they would be dropping points once again after getting only one point from their last three games in the English Premier League. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s equalizer in the 61st minute set the tone for an incredible comeback.

Late goals from Emiliano Martinez (own-goal) and Gabriel Martinelli eventually gave the Gunners all three points and established a two-point lead at the top of the table after Manchester City played a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest later in the day.

English Premier League Table After Matchday 24

English Premier League Highest Goalscorers After Rashford Scored a Brace

Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford was in top form once again as he scored twice against Leicester City to take his overall tally for the season to 24 goals in all competitions and 14 goals in the English Premier League.

This means that only two players have scored more goals in the English Premier League this season.

