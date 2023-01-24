EPL GW21: Reviews, Table, Highest Scorers After Rashford Scored Again, and Most Assists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Match Reviews

Chelsea and Liverpool were involved in a typical mid-table game as both sides couldn’t find the back of the net in a nil-nil draw. This ensured that both sides remain in the tenth and ninth positions respectively.

Manchester United and Arsenal were involved in a classic on Sunday. It was a game that signaled the return of both sides to the top of English Premier League football once again as the game had a title-defining undertone.

Manchester United opened the scoring through Marcus Rashford before Arsenal pulled one back through Edward Nketiah before going ahead with a long-range curler from Bukayo Saka. The Red Devils equalized through a beautiful headed goal from Lisandro Martinez.

The match-defining came in the 90th minute as good work down the left saw a deflected shot tapped in by Nketiah to seal all three points for the Gunners.

Manchester City was back to winning ways while Erling Haaland was back among the goals once again. The Norwegian striker scored his fourth hat-trick of the English Premier League season as the Cityzens won 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

English Premier League Table

English PremierLeague Highest Scorers

English Premier League Most Assists

