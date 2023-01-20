EPL: Guardiola Reveals What Went Wrong In Man City’s Comeback Win Over Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City came from two goals down to defeat North London side, Tottenham 4-2 in the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening. First-half goals from Kulusevski and Emerson Royal gave the visitors the lead, but a rejuvenated City side scored four goals in the second half with Riyad Mahrez being the man behind the comeback.

After the game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals what went wrong in the game and also reacted to their fans booing the team after half-time.

Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: “We have to prepare better, I cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were. Not in terms of play, we played good, but there are many things like competitiveness. We gave them the first goal, and then the second goal is ridiculous. There’s nothing from the stomach, from the guts and we were lucky but if we don’t change we will drop points.”

So what are the things that are missing? “Passion, fire and desire to want to win from the first minute. Our fans were silent for 45 minutes.”

And then they booed at half time? “They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances. Maybe it’s the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years.”

