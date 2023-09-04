EPL Golden Boot Table After The Conclusion Of The EPL Round 4 Fixtures Yesterday

The English Premier League (EPL) season is off to an electrifying start, and after the conclusion of round 4 fixtures, one player has surged ahead in the race for the coveted Golden Boot award. Erling Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, has been lighting up the league with his goal-scoring prowess, making him the early frontrunner for the prestigious title.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 6 goals

Erling Haaland has been nothing short of spectacular for Manchester City, netting an impressive six goals in just four matches. His clinical finishing and remarkable speed have been a nightmare for opposing defenses. As the leader of the EPL Golden Boot table, Haaland has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with this season.

Behind Haaland, two players share the second spot, each with four goals to their name.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) – 4 goals

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been a revelation in the EPL. The young French forward has exhibited exceptional skills and a keen eye for goal. His contributions have been vital for Brentford’s strong start to the season, and he’s well-placed to challenge for the Golden Boot.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) – 4 goals

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has also notched four goals, demonstrating his maturity and composure in front of goal. The Irish teenager has been a bright spark for Brighton and could be a dark horse in the Golden Boot race.

Several players are tied for the fourth position, each with three goals to their name.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace)

Solly March (Brighton)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

These players have showcased their goal-scoring abilities early in the season and will be looking to maintain their form throughout the campaign.

As the EPL season progresses, the competition for the Golden Boot promises to be intense. While Erling Haaland leads the pack with his prolific goal-scoring, the likes of Mbeumo, Ferguson, and others will be eager to close the gap. The race for the EPL Golden Boot is on, and football fans worldwide can expect many thrilling moments and stunning goals in the weeks and months ahead. See how the EPL table looks like below.

