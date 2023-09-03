EPL Golden Boot Table After Erling Haaland, Heung Min Son and Anthony Elanga all scored Today.

Manchester City continued their perfect start to the 23/24 campaign with another big win against Fulham.

The game took a little while to get going before Alvarez scored with the first shot of the game on the half-hour mark.

Just two minutes later though, Fulham were level as Ream latched onto Ederson’s save to tap in from close range. On the stroke of half-time, Ake controversially put City back ahead after VAR deemed Akanji wasn’t blocking Leno’s view from an offside position.

All three second-half goals came courtesy of Haaland, slotting in two well-taken finishes on either side of a penalty, which Alvarez won after being bundled over by Diop.

The Manchester based outfit make it four wins from four and they go back to the top of the table before the international break.

They travel to unbeaten West Ham in two weeks’ time. Fulham are now winless in three and will be looking to turn things around against Luton Town next time out.

Below is the Current EPL Golden Boot Table after Heung Min son, Erling Haaland and Elanga scored today;

