EPL Golden Boot Race Is Gradually Building Up After Awoniyi And Haaland Both Scored On Day 3

The new season of the Premier League is now 3 days old and the race to win the prestigious Golden Boot Award is gradually building up with Players already hunting favourite, Man City’s Erling Haaland who won the award in style last season.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi score an early goal against Manchester United in their 3-2 loss at Old Trafford on Saturday, to put his goals tally at 3. The Nigerian striker’s 4th minute strike had put United under intense pressure untill the game changed for Nottingham Forest in the second half. With Taiwo’s consistence this season, having Scored in his first 3 games in the premier league, there is no doubt that he will surely contend that individual award with City’s Haaland who won it last season.

Erling Haaland as well hasn’t disappoint this season with his goal scoring prowess after getting 3 from 3 games, taking off from where he stopped last season. The Norwegian opened scoring again on Day 3 when City locked horns with Sheffield United to take his goals number to 3. Haaland’s 63rd minute strike was going to be the only goal until Sheffield United rose to the occassion but in the end Rodri sealed victory for Man City, making haaland’s goal count in the end.

Although Brighton’s March is also on 3 goals as Haaland and Awoniyi but Darwin Nunez’s comeback goals for Liverpool over Newcastle United was a sign that the Red striker could be a thorn in the flesh of whoever is leading the Golden Boot Race anytime. Nunez secured Liverpool’s victory by scoring in the 81st minute and stoppage time for Liverpool. He will surely be on the spot light this season as soon as he’s consistent. He has 2 goals to his name already this season and could be a major threat as the league proceeds.

For Aston Villa’s Cash, Arsenal’s Saka and host of other big wigs, with 3 goals each, the Golden Boot Race is just building up with huge pace that will definitely put Erling Haaland in great test this season. Who do you think will win the prestigious award this season? Share your thoughts

