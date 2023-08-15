EPL Golden Boot Race After Week 1 Games Were Played

Many could be wondering why the Golden Boot race in the English Premier League is coming quick but covering it every week will surely help English Premier League lovers appreciate the zeal and consistency of some Players as they battle for the individual award and there status as it concerns value and evaluation

Alexander Isak of Newcastle scored 2 goals against Aston Villa in their opening game that ended by 5-1. The Magpie scored the 2nd and 3rd goal for Newcastle in the 16th and 58th minute to put the league leaders in front, creating a great atmosphere for their supporters. By starting on a great note, he will surely be a major threat for Man City’s Haaland as regards the Golden Boot Award tussle as the season progresses.

After launching his name last season in the English Premier League, Erling Haaland started the new season on a high. He opened scoring for Man City just 4 minutes into the new season and also scored the second before the end of the half. The Norwegian has now scored 38 Premier League goals in 36 games he’d played since joining the Etihad Stadium side. Haaland remains a force to reckon with in the Premier League because he definitely won the league for City last season. Starting well again, means a lot to every oppositions.

Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi score against Arsenal FC in their opening game of the season even though Nottingham Forest lost by 2-1. The striker scored against the gunners last season and also repeated same this season and could be a contender based on the fact that he’s starting early this season. The Nottingham Striker’s goal keep them in the Premier League, saving them from relegation last season. He will surely be an integral part of his side, as they run another campaign of survival by goals.

The season already looked competitive with great goals from Newcastle’s Wilson and Barnes,who are also good looking for the Golden Boot Award. Who do you think can give Haaland a run this season? Share your thoughts

