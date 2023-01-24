EPL Golden Boot Race After Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford scored this week

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League Golden Boot race is well under way for the 2022/23 season and it is proving to be another exciting campaign. Established superstars have been joined by big money summer signings in a battle to be crowned the English top-flight’s leading goal scorer. The top contenders for the coveted trophy are City’s summer signing Erling Haaland, Spurs star striker Harry Kane, Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also an outside contender.

After all the aforementioned players except Ivan Toney managed to find the back of the net for their respective teams this week, check out the golden boot race;

1- Erling Haaland (25 Goals)

Erling Haaland, who has been in sensational goal scoring form since joining Manchester City last summer, is poised to have a record Premier League season. The Norwegian is aiming to break the previous mark for most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign. Haaland scored yet another hat-trick on Sunday as City defeated Wolves 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium, he has now taken his Premier league goal tally to 25, and that includes four hat-tricks already.

2- Harry Kane (16 Goals)

A man that already has three Golden Boots to his name, Tottenham frontman Harry Kane certainly knows his way to the back of the net. He scored the only goal as Tottenham Hotspurs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Fulham. Kane has scored 16 Premier league goals this season, but nobody is talking about it because of the electrifying Erling Haaland.

3- Ivan Toney (13 Goals, Brentford)

4- Aleksandar Mitrovic – (11 Goals, Fulham)

5- Rodrigo (10 Goals, Leeds United)

6- Marcus Rashford (9 Goals)

The England International scored a sensational goal as Manchester United loss 3-2 to Arsenal on Sunday. Although, he is an outside contender for the golden boot, it is good to see Marcus Rashford scoring goals week in and week out at club level.

