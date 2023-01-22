EPL goalscorers table after Haaland’s 4th EPL hat-trick.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erling Haaland continued his astronomical form in the English Premier League as he scored his 4th Premier League hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League earlier today.

In this article, we take a look at how EPL goalscorers table now looks like after this Haaland’s feat. Check it out below:

1. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian star remains at Number 1 having scored 25 goals in 19 games so far.

2. Harry Kane

The English star sits in 2nd position with 15 goals from 20 league games.

3. Toney

Brentford star Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals so far this season, making him the 3rd highest goalscorer in the league.

4. Mitrovic

The Fulham star sits in 4th place with 11 goals so far.

5. Rodrigo

Leeds United star Rodrigo has also been in fine form in the English Premier League. He has scored 10 goals in 18 games so far.

6. Almiron

Newcastle United’s Almiron sits in the 6th place in this table. He has scored 9 goals in 20 games so far.

7. Odegaard and Rashford

The duo of Martin Odegaard and Marcus Rashford have both scored 8 goals so far this season, putting them in 7th place this season.

9. Maddison, Mo Salah, Firmino, Phil Foden, Trossard and Martinelli

A couple of players are currently in this position. They’ve each scored 7 goals so far this season.

