EPL Goalkeepers Who Have More Assists Than Man United Star, Antony This Season

After Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax with a transfer fee of one hundred million (€100m), which includes add-ons, he became the club’s third-highest player to be signed on a transfer fee worth such price, as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were the only players the club signed with the transfer fees above the Brazilian.

Antony has only scored three Premier League goals since he made his debut against Mikel Arteta’s side in September 2022. He currently holds a record in the colour of the Red Devils. It would be recalled that he scored the club’s first goal in his debut against Arsenal before scoring another in the club’s 6-3 goals loss to Manchester City.

Antony further scored in Manchester United’s 2-1 goals victory over Everton to become the club’s first player to score in three consecutive Premier League games. Unfortunately, he has not provided an assist since making his debut for Manchester United, whereas goalkeepers in the league have provided an assist for their players.

Alisson Becker was the one who provided an assist to Mohamed Salah in a 1-0 goal victory over Manchester City while Moraes Ederson provided an assist in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Brighton this season. So, Allison and Ederson have more league assists than Antony in the ongoing season.

Should Man United be looking for more from their €100m man?

