EPL: Full Chelsea Squad Revealed For Fulham Clash Amid Enzo Wait And James Return

The Argentine youngster- Enzo Fernandez might make his Stamford Bridge debut as the Blues look to revenge their 2-1 loss last month. Chelsea’s two-week break comes to an end when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge to rekindle excitement and cause Potter more havoc. The Blues have added three new players since their last game when they drew with Liverpool at Anfield.

Newly recruited player – Malo Gusto won’t be available, while Noni Madueke has had enough time on the practice field to get to know his new teammates since he was formally revealed. The Frenchman is back on loan at Lyon for the remainder of the year, but he might make his Premier League debut. The huge deadline day story to watch was Enzo Fernandez, and on Tuesday night, a £106.8 million agreement was reached, bringing an end to his amazing tale. He may or may not play a part in the matchup with Marco Silva’s team, however, that is not yet known.

Graham Potter stated during his press conference that “He needs to obtain clearance, and we need to go through the paperwork. And due to Jorginho’s departure on deadline day to join Arsenal, the Blues would gain significantly from having their Argentine superstar available”. Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk may make their club debuts elsewhere.

Here are the available players according to Football London ahead of tonight’s clash at Stamford Bridge; Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Senegalese goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy, Gabriel Slonina and Marcus Bettinelli are the goalkeepers. Defenders are Brazilian defender – Thiago Silva, Senegalese defender – Kalidou Koulibaly, Lewis Hall, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, the 3-Lions defenders – Reece James, and Ben Chilwell.

Players in the Midfield department are- Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Carney Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher, and the Argentine newly recruited star – Enzo Fernandez. The Attackers are Gabonese striker – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ukrainian star – Mykhailo Mudryk, Omari Hutchinson, David Datro Fofana, German star – Kai Havertz, Moroccan star -Hakim Ziyech, and Noni Madueke.

