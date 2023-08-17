SPORT

EPL Fixtures Ahead of Matchday 2

The English Premier League will return to action on 18th August for its match week 2 fixtures.

Nottingham Forest will take on Sheffield United on Friday at City Ground Stadium. The match will kick at 7:45 PM

EPL Matchday 2 fixtures

Nottingham Forest x Sheffield United – City Ground stadium – 19:45 18/08/23

Fulham x Brentford – Craven Cottage – 15:00 19/08/23

Liverpool x Bournemouth – Anfield – 15:00 19/08/23

Luton Town x Burnley has been Postponed

Wolves x Brighton and Hove Albion – Molineux Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur x Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 17:30 19/08/23

Manchester City x Newcastle United – Etihad Stadium – 20:00 19/08/23

Aston Villa x Everton – Villa Park 14:00 20/08/23

West Ham United x Chelsea – London Stadium 16:30 20/08/23

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Selhurst Park – 20:00 21/08/23

Watch out for Manchester City x Newcastle United

You can drop your predictions below

