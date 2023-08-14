EPL: Final Table, Match review, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after match week 1 Game

Arsenal 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to an impressive goal by Bukayo Saka in the first half. Saka, a talented 21-year-old forward from England, scored with a superb curling shot from outside the box, finding the top left corner of the net. This added to Eddie Nketiah’s earlier goal in the 26th minute.

Despite Forest’s late goal from substitute Taiwo Awoniyi in the 83rd minute, Arsenal managed to hold on for the win. The match was initially delayed by 30 minutes due to an issue with the e-ticketing system, causing most fans to still be outside the Emirates Stadium when the game was supposed to start at 12:30 BST.

Once the match began, Forest had an early chance through Brennan Johnson, but he missed the target with his shot. From then on, Arsenal dominated the game, creating the majority of opportunities until Forest’s late resurgence made for a tense finish.

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City started their journey to defend their Premier League title by winning 3-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor. It was a comfortable victory for them, while Burnley struggled in their return to the top flight.

City has a strong history against Burnley, having won their last 11 matches against them with a total score of 40-1. Therefore, it was not surprising when City scored in the fourth minute of the game.

Erling Haaland, who scored the opening goal, did so by finding a gap in the crowded penalty area and skillfully putting the ball into the bottom corner with a pass from Rodri’s head.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea kicked off the Mauricio Pochettino era with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in a tough match at Stamford Bridge on the first weekend of the Premier League.

To add to Liverpool’s challenges, Moises Caicedo seemed to reject them and instead chose Chelsea, even though he had already agreed to a £111m transfer with Brighton. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino have yet to provide any updates after the game.

Liverpool took the lead on Sunday when Luis Diaz sneaked in at the back post and scored from Mohamed Salah’s excellent pass, following a confusion in the Chelsea defense. Chelsea then equalized with a close-range goal from Axel Disasi, who was making his debut, after a corner in the 37th minute.

