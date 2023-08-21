EPL: Final Table, Match review, Top scorers, Assists leaders, Clean sheets after all games

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Despite Alexis Mac Allister receiving a red card in the second half, Liverpool managed to cope and emerge victorious with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo initially shocked the Reds by scoring for the Cherries within three minutes, but Liverpool found their rhythm and secured a first-half lead through goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who scored after his penalty kick was saved. Even with Mac Allister’s dismissal for a high challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute, Liverpool seemed to elevate their performance and intensified their gameplay with only 10 players.

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester united

Tottenham had an exciting 2-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to Pape Sarr’s first goal and a late own goal from Lisandro Martinez. This marked Ange Postecoglou’s debut in the Premier League home game, where he aimed to bring entertaining football to North London.

The first goal came in the second half, just four minutes after the break. Dejan Kulusevski’s cross was deflected and found Sarr, who scored from the back post. Tottenham sealed their victory when Martinez unintentionally flicked Ben Davies’ shot into their own net.

Despite the thrilling game, both teams were left wondering why there weren’t more goals scored.

Tottenham’s new goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, made remarkable saves in both halves to secure his first clean sheet in the Premier League. He denied Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, but was fortunate when Antony hit the post shortly after Sarr’s goal.

Throughout the match, the goal frame was hit three times. Spurs hit the bar with a shot from Pedro Porro, and Sarr’s deflected cross struck the other post seconds later. This occurred towards the end of the first half, which was largely dominated by Manchester United.

West Ham 3-1 Chelsea

West Ham had an exciting 3-1 victory against rivals Chelsea, even though Nayef Aguerd received a red card. This win leaves Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager of Chelsea, still waiting for his first win.

In the seventh minute, Aguerd scored a goal for West Ham, taking advantage of Chelsea’s poor marking. He headed the ball into the net from a perfect corner kick by debutant James Ward-Prowse. Later, Carney Chukwuemeka, who unfortunately had to be substituted due to a knee injury, scored a fantastic goal, his first in the Premier League, to level the score.

Interestingly, despite having the opportunity to give Moises Caicedo his debut after his recent transfer from Brighton, Chelsea decided not to. They had a chance to take the lead before halftime when Enzo Fernandez took a penalty, but unfortunately, his poorly struck shot was saved by Alphonse Areola.

