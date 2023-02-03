EPL: Erik ten Hag confirms Marcel Sabitzer will be in the squad to face Crystal Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcel Sabitzer is preparing to make his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace this weekend. Manchester United will look to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday. The two teams are separated by 15 points and eight places in the current standings, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth spot and the Eagles down in 12th position.

United signed Sabitzer on loan for the remainder of the season on transfer deadline day and the Austria international has already trained with his new teammates. Casemiro and Fred are likely to start at Old Trafford and Sabitzer could be on the bench, with Scott McTominay out for weeks and Christian Eriksen sidelined with an ankle injury until late April at the earliest.

“Very good,” Ten Hag said when asked about Sabitzer’s first training session, as quoted by the Manchester Evening . “Of course, he did only one session but you can see he’s a very fit player and I didn’t have diff expectations coming from Bayern Munich, German, their fitness is always good. I think he is ready to play.” A follow-up question saw Ten Hag asked whether the Austria international would start at the weekend. The manager replied: “I think he’s a really smart player and I think we gave him some guidance but he knows what to do, he knows the job.”

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

