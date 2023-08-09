EPL Clubs That Have Selected A New Captain This Season

When a team is lacking morale and in need of motivation, it is the captain who steps up. While a coach handles team management, squad selection, and the tactical aspects of the game, the team captain serves as the primary leader both in the locker room and on the field.

1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Erik ten Hag made the decision to pass on the responsibility of captaincy to Fernandes relieving Harry Maguire of his previous role as captain of Manchester United. Ten Hag had previously removed Maguire from the team early last season and Fernandes stepped in as captain in his absence. With Maguire no longer considered a top choice in the defense, the formal transfer of the captain’s armband to Fernandes occurred during the summer.

2. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool appointed Virgil van Dijk as their new captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain following the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Henderson had been the skipper for eight years after Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015 but relinquished the armband when he moved to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League. Milner’s departure to Brighton left the vice-captaincy vacant which was subsequently filled by academy graduate Alexander-Arnold.

3. Reece James (Chelsea)

The Blues has officially announced Reece James as their new club captain ahead of the upcoming season. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has spent the summer evaluating potential candidates to succeed Cesar Azpilicueta who departed Stamford Bridge after an impressive 11-year tenure. In addition, Ben Chilwell has been appointed as the vice-captain. Having progressed through the esteemed Chelsea academy, James has been a part of the club since he was just six years old.

