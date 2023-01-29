EPL Clubs That Are Through to the Next Round of the English FA Cup After Today’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are the latest team to progress to the next round of the English FA Cup after their convincing 3-1 victory over Championship outfit, Reading at the Threatre of Dreams.

After the first half saw them struggled to put away their chances, they came out all gun blazing with two quick fire goals from Brazil international, Casemiro before Fred sealed their progression to the fifth round.

Brendan Rodgers Leicester City are also through to the next round after they managed to edged past Walsall away from home with a solitary goal from Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho after Belgium midfielder, Youri Tielemans missed a penalty.

Leeds United have secured qualification to the fifth round after a comfortable win over Accrington courtesy goals from Harrison, Firpo and Sinisterra.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham have qualified to the fifth round after they registered a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Heung-min Son and Arnaut Danjuma.

And finally Pep Guardiola’s City who made it to next round after their narrow 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Charlesayor (

)