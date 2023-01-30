EPL: Chelsea’s Next 5 Fixtures That Could See Them Drop Down In The Table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are currently in one of the worst possible form as of late and are finding it difficult to win games. They currently occupy 10th in the EPL table and any more points dropped at this point could be catastrophic for their top 4 hopes considering the fact that they are 10 points behind 4th placed Man United. However, their next 5 games could prove to be too difficult for Graham Potter’s men.

1. Chelsea vs Fulham (Stamford Bridge)

Chelsea will play host to Fulham at Stamford bridge on Friday night by 21:00 in what is the first of their next 5 fixtures.

Fulham have proven to be a buggy opponent this season with the likes of Arsenal and Man United grinding out 2-1 wins over Cottagers. Fulham have already held Man City to a draw at the Etihad, whilst also beating Chelsea 2-1 in the first half of the season. Putting all this together, Fulham surely have what it takes to claim all three points or a point against Chelsea.

2. West ham vs Chelsea (London Stadium)

Next up, Chelsea will travel to the London stadium to take on West ham on Saturday 11th February to take on London rivals West ham by 13:30 BST.

With West ham currently occupying 16th in the EPL table, this game could surely be Chelsea’s easiest game amongst their next 5 fixtures. But this is a London derby game and with Chelsea going up against a raucous West ham fans, Chelsea could find this game difficult to win.

3. Chelsea vs Southampton (Stamford bridge)

Next up, Chelsea will play host Southampton at Stamford bridge on the 18th of February by 16:00 BST.

This is yet another easy game for Graham Potter’s men considering the fact that Southampton occupy 20th in the table. With this game set to be played at Stamford bridge, this is a clear winnable game for Chelsea.

4. Tottenham vs Chelsea (White hart lane)

Chelsea will then travel to White hart lane to take on Conte’s men in what is a London derby between the two clubs.

Although Tottenham are also struggling for form at the moment, this is Chelsea’s most difficult game of their next 5 fixtures. There is every sought of inevitability that Chelsea will definitely drop points in this game considering how good Tottenham are and the home support they will receive.

5. Chelsea vs Leeds (Stamford bridge)

Finally, Chelsea will take on Leeds United at Stamford bridge on the 4th of March by 16:00.

Leeds are a very proactive and aggressive team in terms of their pressing and particularly show how aggressive they are when they take on any of the Big Six. Chelsea have already suffered a 3-0 defeat against Leeds this seaon due to this approach and there is no doubt that Leeds will adopt such approach which Chelsea have proven not to be able to adopt to when they took on Fulham and Man United earlier this season.

As a result, Chelsea could drop points in this game.

Jerdoph (

)