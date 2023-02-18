EPL: Chelsea’s Next 3 League Games That Could See Them Without A Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea lost to bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League today, thanks to a first-half stoppage time goal by James Ward-free Prowse. Despite the number of talented players in the team, the Blues were a total disappointment to watch in today’s game. They are now winless in their last five games across all competitions, and have only won one of their last ten. Things aren’t going well for Chelsea right now, and looking ahead to their next three games, things could get even worse.

Here are their next three games in the EPL;

1. Tottenham VS Chelsea

Chelsea will face Conte’s men in their next match, which will take place at Tottenham Stadium. Tottenham is vying for a top-four spot and would do anything to capitalize on Chelsea’s woes.

2. Chelsea VS Leeds

Both teams are currently out of form, but based on their previous meeting, Leeds are the favorite to win this game. Leeds comfortable defeated Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg. Given Chelsea’s poor form, they will undoubtedly be looking to complete the double.

3. Leicester City VS Chelsea

Given Leicester City’s recent form, this current Chelsea team has no chance of winning when the two teams meet on March 11th at the King Power Stadium.

