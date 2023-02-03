EPL: Chelsea Predicted Line-Up Vs Fulham, After £323m January Transfer Splurge

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter will have a few difficult choices as Chelsea’s first game following the sensational transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. When Chelsea plays Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night, they will be attempting to go back to winning ways. The Blues will soon play their first game following Enzo Fernandez’s record-breaking £106 million transfer from Benfica on deadline day. As Todd Boehly poured the cash, the Argentine became Chelsea’s ninth January signing, joining the likes of Benoit Badiashile, the Ukrainian star- Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke.

However, Potter now has a 33-man squad available for the remainder of the season, even though several players are still out due to suspension or injury. Despite this, Potter still has a wealth of talent at his disposal as his team looks to bounce back against Fulham after last time out’s scoreless draw with Liverpool. Here is our expected Chelsea XI against Fulham in light of that.

In the goalkeeping department; the Spanish goalkeeper – Kepa will remain in goal since Eduoard Mendy is expected to be out for a significant amount of time with an injury. The Senegalese goalkeeper had to have surgery for a fractured finger he sustained during practice, but Kepa has performed well in the meantime, maintaining back-to-back Premier League clean sheets.

In the defense; predicting Potter’s Chelsea squad is starting to resemble a lottery since he frequently shuffles his starting lineup and formation. Due to Mateo Kovacic’s injury going into this game, Potter is most likely to start with a back-three. The three-man defense in that situation would probably consist of the Brazilian star – Thiago Silva, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Benoit Badialshile. Although there is a case for starting Cesar Azpilicueta as a member of the three, the Spaniard may end up playing right wing-back if Reece James is unable to match his sharpness.

Ben Chilwell is also well enough to rejoin the Chelsea team, so Potter may still insert him right away in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, Marc Cucurella is expected to replace Lewis Hall at the left-wing back despite the youngster’s recent success under Potter.

At the midfield position, no one knows if Potter may start Fernandez in the middle. The answer to what seems to be the million-dollar question might determine whether Chelsea’s record acquisition is immediately inserted into the lineup in the wake of Kovacic’s injury and Jorginho’s departure. The only two brilliant central midfielders available for the Blues are Fernandez and Conor Gallagher, with Mason Mount preferring somewhat forward, while Denis Zakaria is still sidelined as well.

