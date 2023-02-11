EPL: Checkout Arsenal’s Next 5 Fixtures After Their 1-1 Draw With Brentford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club dropped 2 points after playing out a 1-1 draw against their London rivals, Brentford in their English Premier league clash at the Emirate stadium. This means that they are just 6 points above Manchester City. We take a look at Arsenal’s next 5 fixtures. They are:

1. Arsenal vs Manchester City: the Gunners will host second placed Manchester City on Wednesday, 15th of February 2023. Manchester City have previously defeated the Gunners in the League Cup this season.

2. Aston Villa vs Arsenal: On Saturday, 18th of February 2023, Aston Villa will host the league leaders. It will be a a great opportunity for former Arsenal boss, Unai Emery to face the Gunners since he was sacked several years ago.

3. Leicester City vs Arsenal: on the 25th of February, the Gunners will take a short trip to face Leicester City. Leicester City are in great form. With Kelechi Iheanacho leading their attack, Leicester have won 3 consecutive matches while Arsenal are yet to win in their last 2 games.

4. Arsenal vs Everton: on the first of March 2023, Arsenal football club will host Everton football club. It will be recalled that Everton was the second team to defeat Arsenal in the 2022/2023 English Premier league season. It will either be an opportunity for the Gunners to avenge their defeat or for Everton to defeat them again.

5. Arsenal vs Bournemouth: On the 4th of March 2023, Arsenal football club will host an inconsistent Bournemouth side. Bournemouth might not be the favorite in this fixture but they can pull a surprise.

