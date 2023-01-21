EPL: Check out why the VAR was right to cancel Kai Havertz goal in the first half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continued their Premeir league campaign today but unfortunately they failed to grab all three points at Anfield.

Chelsea created lots of chances and had more possession on the ball but couldn’t manage to get the win. Liverpool lacked that passion in their team and looked very vulnerable at their home stadium.

However, it was a good performance by both teams but they couldn’t find the win, both teams will share the points and improve on their performances in the coming games.

Although, Kai Havertz scored a stunning goal in the opening moments of the first half but it was ruled out because he was supposedly in an offside position. It was a controversial moment but the VAR were keen on their decision and didn’t overturn their offside decision as Kai Havertz was initially in an offside position after Thiago Silva failed to score.

Share your thoughts in the comment section if you think the VAR were right to cancel Kai Havertz goal for Chelsea.

