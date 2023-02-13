SPORT

EPL: Check Out What Guardiola Said On Facing Arsenal & Potentially Going On Top Of The Table

Manchester City moves up in the English Premier League table after defeating Aston Villa 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez gave the Cityzens the deserved win over Aston Villa.

Manchester City’s next game would be against league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with a win for the Cityzens taking them to the top ahead of the Gunners.

After the game against Aston Villa, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks on facing Arsenal and potentially going on top.

On facing Arsenal and potentially going on top: “Arsenal has a game in hand. We will see after all the games when the Premier League is finished. But we are going to London to try and get a win. When one team has made 50 points in the first leg it is because they are very good. we closed the gap today because the performance from the team was really really good.

“Supporters were really good today. I know they know our team has goals. In general, it was really really good.”

